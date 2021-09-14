Aviva PLC Has $27.56 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172,976 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

