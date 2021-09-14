Aviva PLC Has $27.56 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,976 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of Trimble worth $27,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

