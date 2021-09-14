Aviva PLC Has $27.96 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

