Aviva PLC Has $28.17 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $290.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

