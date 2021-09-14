Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

