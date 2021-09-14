Aviva PLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,818 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

