Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

