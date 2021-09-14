Aviva PLC Purchases 3,464 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDXX opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

