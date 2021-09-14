Aviva PLC Purchases 7,093 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CME Group by 128.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

