Aviva PLC Purchases 792 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 86.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $336.01 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.