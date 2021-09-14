Aviva PLC Purchases 817 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $368.02 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

