Aviva PLC Purchases 817 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $368.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.58 and a 200 day moving average of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

