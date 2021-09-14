Aviva PLC Purchases 8,384 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $695,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 55.7% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,464.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,331.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

