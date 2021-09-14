Aviva PLC Purchases 99,340 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

