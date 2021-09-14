Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

