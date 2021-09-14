Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

