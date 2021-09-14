Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

