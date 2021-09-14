Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 74,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

