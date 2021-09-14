Aviva PLC Sells 4,361 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Qorvo worth $24,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.06 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.