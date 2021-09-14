Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,860 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $63,118,000 after buying an additional 97,407 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 338,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

