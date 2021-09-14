Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.