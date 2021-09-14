Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

