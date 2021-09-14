Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVRN remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 219,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,773. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Avra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

