AVT Trading Down 5% This Week (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. AVT has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVT coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

About AVT

AVT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling AVT

