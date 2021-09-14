AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of AXIS Capital worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after buying an additional 413,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

