Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.08. 21,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 21,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.