B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 185,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 163,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

