Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 455

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BAB stock opened at GBX 363.90 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.74. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.