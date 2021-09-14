Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $$4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.