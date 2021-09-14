Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 6.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.21. 21,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 676,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on BW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $532.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.