Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 138,267 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $988.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $2,990,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

