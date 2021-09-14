Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,242,405 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.53.

Several analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.