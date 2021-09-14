Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 10,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

