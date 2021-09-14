Banano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $243,024.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Banano has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $243,024.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00078747 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00120333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00170034 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

