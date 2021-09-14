Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

BBVA stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

