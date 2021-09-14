Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 8,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 333,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Banco Macro by 49.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

