Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.86% of Bancroft Fund worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

