Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 20,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,864. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

