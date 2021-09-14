Band Protocol Price Tops $9.64 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.64 or 0.00020394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $339.12 million and approximately $78.70 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00143572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00806707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.