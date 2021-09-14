Bank of America Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $83.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s previous close.
NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.
NTR opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
