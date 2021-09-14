Bank of America Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $83.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NTR opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

