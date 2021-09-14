BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of BankUnited worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

