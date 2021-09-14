Bao Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $459,389.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $459,389.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00082816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00120916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00170566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.23 or 1.00145464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.19 or 0.07133097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00924995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

