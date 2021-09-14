Barclays Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $245.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITM. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

SITM opened at $222.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,571.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $232.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SiTime by 1,779.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 62.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SiTime by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

