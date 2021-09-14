Barclays Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Equal Weight

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.