Barclays Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 150

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a PE ratio of -59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.42. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.40 ($2.41).

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of South32 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

