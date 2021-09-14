Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 172,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.