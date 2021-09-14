Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

