Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. 17,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,396. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.