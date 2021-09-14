Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Up 735.7% in August

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 735.7% from the August 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

BRFH stock remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

