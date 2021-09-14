Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Barings Participation Investors worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPV opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

